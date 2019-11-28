Run Against HungerAlan Sanchez joins thousands of runners and walkers who are ready to burn calories, and raise money for the Emergency Food Bank!

Feast For The AnimalsWe're live as staff at the Folsom Zoo surprise the animals with a special Thanksgiving meal!

Run To Feed The Hungry Pt. 2Dave Grashoff live to check out all the action at this year’s Run To Feed The Hungry!

The Gem Of Newcastle Pt. 2Sabrina Silva is back with more where today, the owner is making sure she has Thanksgiving meals ready for people in need to pick up.

The Gem Of NewcastleToday Sabrina Silva is getting in the kitchen and helping prep the annual Thanksgiving meal at Carol's Market & Deli in Newcastle!!

