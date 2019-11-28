Furniture Co | Photo: Y F./Yelp

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top furniture stores in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for furniture stores.

1. Furniture Co

First on the list is Furniture Co. Located at 5005 Stockton Blvd. in Fruitridge Manor, the furniture store and interior design spot is the highest-rated furniture store in Sacramento, boasting five stars out of 318 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mattress Factory & Furniture Outlet

Next up is Belvedere’s Mattress Factory & Furniture Outlet, situated at 4301 Power Inn Road. With five stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp, the furniture store, which offers mattresses and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sacto Furniture

Fruitridge Manor’s Sacto Furniture, located at 5095 Stockton Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the furniture store and outdoor furniture store, which offers mattresses and more, five stars out of 56 reviews.

4. Scout Living

Over in Midtown, check out Scout Living, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp. You can find the furniture store, which offers antiques and more, at 1215 18th St.

5. Casa Bella Galleria

Last but not least, there’s Casa Bella Galleria, an Old North Sacramento favorite with 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews. Stop by 1511 Del Paso Blvd. to hit up the furniture store, which offers mattresses and more, next time you’re in the mood.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses across the Sacramento area, while Tuesdays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of customer relationship management software and business health for small businesses. Last year, average daily transactions at retail and wholesale businesses surged to 23 per business on Saturdays, compared to 18 daily transactions on average on Tuesdays.