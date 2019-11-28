



**Thank you for your efforts today. Sandra and the two children have been found safe. This was only possible because of the amazing members in our communities who take an active role in helping to recover those in need. Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving from the CHP.** https://t.co/4QXJNT6XlL — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 28, 2019

— A 75-year-old woman and her two grandchildren who were reported missing Wednesday have been found safe, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fairfield police said the three were located by Pinole police just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the city of Pinole. All three have been reunited with their family.

MORE: Police Search for Missing Family Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Fairfield PD said they do not yet have information yet on where the family was for the past three days.

Sandra Young and her two grandchildren, 9-year-old Jayden Hill and 7-year-old Katalya Hill, were last heard from by relatives on Sunday, Fairfield police said. The family said Young became the guardian of her two grandchildren when their own parents were killed in a Highway 12 crash several years ago.

Following their disappearance, police said they believed there was no foul play involved and that Young may have been suffering from dementia.

This is a developing story. We will update you on this as we learn new information.