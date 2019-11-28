



— Several people are in need of shelter this Thanksgiving after a fire damaged an apartment complex in Fairfield on Thursday, the Fairfield Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to a second-alarm fire at approximately 10:50 a.m. at an apartment complex located on the 400 block of Gregory Lane. The fire was under control by crews by 11:45 a.m.

Five units were damaged. Two from the fire, two from water damage from extinguishing the fire, and from ground operations fighting the fire.

In total, the fire department said five adults, two children, two cats and one dog are now in need of shelter this holiday. The department said they are working with Red Cross to find them shelter for the weekend.

The incident has been deemed accidental, although the exact cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported in the fire.