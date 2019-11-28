



— With holiday shopping in full swing, the Citrus Heights Police Department is using bait packages to crack down on porch pirates.

Citrus Heights police said they are leaving gifts at resident’s doors as bait to catch thieves in the act.

The department posted a message on Facebook informing the community and giving would-be grinches a warning to think twice before attempting to steal a package.