Question of the Day Pt. 2Tina wants to know, What is your favorite quote?

15 hours ago

Bluezone SportsWith snow finally here, it's time to stock up on gear. BlueZone Sports just opened in Roseville and Cambi Brown is checking it out!

15 hours ago

Smokin' MaryFrom cocktails to cooking, a local woman took her love of bloody marys and turned it into a successful business.

15 hours ago

Papas & WingsLori Wallace is checking out a new restaurant in Galt called Papas & Wings!

16 hours ago

Local Author Kadija PhillipsLocal author Kadija Phillips created the K.Angel children's book series and non-profit organization Kaliah's Heart to commemorate her older sister Officer Kaliah Harper of the Richmond Police Department.

16 hours ago