SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Black & Decker is recalling hundreds of thousands of STANLEY brand hammers sold at Walmart stores nationwide.

The hammer’s grip can come loose and injure users.

The recall involves 210,000 hammers with model number STHT51454. The STANLEY logo is on the wooden handle and the metal head. The hammers were sold from July 2018 until August 2019 and cost about $6.

Customers with a recalled STANLEY hammer should return them to Walmart for a gift card in the amount paid.