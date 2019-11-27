



ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A house that Elk Grove neighbors say has been a problem for years is being finally being auctioned off.

The auction comes after the landlords of 6136 Demonte Way were arrested back in June on charges of fraud.

Neighbors say they have been trying for years to shut down the house, which has been the center of more than 200 calls to police. Neighbors claim the property owners –Raghvendra “Raj” Singh and his wife, Kiran Rawathave – been ignoring reports of drugs, prostitution and other nuisance allegations coming from the home.

Wednesday, neighbors gathered to celebrate the realtor giving a first look inside the home as it gets ready for next week’s public auction.

It took four 40-yard dumpsters to clear out the trash and filthy flooring left inside the home.

Singh remains in jail following his arrest in June.