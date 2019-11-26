



DAVIS (CBS13) — Scammers are preying on UC Davis students, taking thousands of dollars in a job scheme.

Students are sent emails telling them they’ve been selected to be new employees of a company, then the company sends them an advance check only to tell the student they were “double paid.”

They’re then told to send them the over-payment amount but deposit the rest of the money. That’s when the company stops payment on the check.

The university said so far, several students have fallen for this scam.

Police Chief Farrow said when students are actively looking for jobs and putting their names on the internet with their credentials, they can get excited over an offer like scammers are offering.

You can find fraud prevention tips from the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigations here.