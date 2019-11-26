SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – All area malls have special hours for Black Friday, November 29, and most plan to open Thanksgiving evening in order to satisfy the needs of shoppers looking for a deal.
Open Thanksgiving:
- Arden Fair (Sacramento)- 6pm-12am
- Roseville Galleria- 6pm-11:59pm
- Weberstown (Stockton)- 6pm-12am
- Vintage Faire (Modesto)- 6pm-12am
- Vacaville Outlets- 6pm-Friday 10pm
- Folsom Premium Outlets- 6pm-2am
- Sunrise Mall- 6pm-12am
Open Black Friday:
- Arden Fair- 7am-10pm
- Roseville Galleria- 6am-10pm
- Weberstown (Stockton)- 6am-9pm
- Vintage Faire (Modesto)- 6am-10pm
- Yuba Sutter Mall- 8am-9pm
- Vacaville Outlets- Thursday 6pm-Friday 10pm
- Folsom Premium Outlets- 6am-10pm
- Sunrise Mall- 7am-10pm
Closed Thanksgiving: Chains with Northern California locations in bold
- Army and Airforce Exchange Service
- AC Moore
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Ann Taylor
- BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Barnes & Noble (open for Black Friday as early as 8 a.m.)
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Fleet Farm
- Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Half-Price Books
- Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- JO-ANN (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Menards
- Neiman Marcus (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- REI (closed on Black Friday, as well)
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- The Container Store
- T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value
Open Thanksgiving:
- Best Buy (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Bed Bath and Beyond (the first time opening on Thanksgiving)
- CVS
- DSW
- GameStop (opens at 3 p.m.)
- Gordman’s
- JCPenney (opens at 2 p.m.)
- Kmart
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s (most open at 5 p.m.)
- Mattress Firm (not all locations)
- Meijer
- New York & Company (some locations open at 6 p.m., others opening 6 a.m. Black Friday)
- Old Navy (opening at 3 p.m Thanksgiving until 11 p.m. Black Friday)
- Rite-Aid
- Sears (open at 6 p.m.)
- Target (opening at 5 p.m Thanksgiving until 1 a.m. Friday, re-opens at 7 a.m. Black Friday)
- Walgreens
- Walmart (open at 6 p.m.)