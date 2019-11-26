Filed Under:black friday, Black Friday Thanksgiving, Christmas 2019

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – All area malls have special hours for Black Friday, November 29, and most plan to open Thanksgiving evening in order to satisfy the needs of shoppers looking for a deal.

Open Thanksgiving:

  • Arden Fair (Sacramento)- 6pm-12am
  • Roseville Galleria- 6pm-11:59pm
  • Weberstown (Stockton)- 6pm-12am
  • Vintage Faire (Modesto)- 6pm-12am
  • Vacaville Outlets- 6pm-Friday 10pm
  • Folsom Premium Outlets- 6pm-2am
  • Sunrise Mall- 6pm-12am

Open Black Friday:

  • Arden Fair- 7am-10pm
  • Roseville Galleria- 6am-10pm
  • Weberstown (Stockton)- 6am-9pm
  • Vintage Faire (Modesto)- 6am-10pm
  • Yuba Sutter Mall- 8am-9pm
  • Vacaville Outlets- Thursday 6pm-Friday 10pm
  • Folsom Premium Outlets- 6am-10pm
  • Sunrise Mall- 7am-10pm

Closed Thanksgiving: Chains with Northern California locations in bold

  • Army and Airforce Exchange Service
  • AC Moore
  • Academy Sports and Outdoors
  • Ace Hardware
  • Ann Taylor
  • BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Barnes & Noble (open for Black Friday as early as 8 a.m.)
  • Bob’s Discount Furniture
  • Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Costco
  • Crate & Barrel (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Fleet Farm
  • Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Half-Price Books
  • Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • JO-ANN (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
  • Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
  • Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Menards
  • Neiman Marcus (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Nordstrom 
  • Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • REI (closed on Black Friday, as well)
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Staples
  • Stein Mart
  • The Container Store 
  • T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • True Value

Open Thanksgiving:

  • Best Buy (opens at 5 p.m.)
  • Bed Bath and Beyond (the first time opening on Thanksgiving)
  • CVS
  • DSW
  • GameStop (opens at 3 p.m.)
  • Gordman’s
  • JCPenney (opens at 2 p.m.)
  • Kmart
  • Kohl’s
  • Macy’s (most open at 5 p.m.)
  • Mattress Firm (not all locations)
  • Meijer
  • New York & Company (some locations open at 6 p.m., others opening 6 a.m. Black Friday)
  • Old Navy (opening at 3 p.m Thanksgiving until 11 p.m. Black Friday)
  • Rite-Aid
  • Sears (open at 6 p.m.)
  • Target (opening at 5 p.m Thanksgiving until 1 a.m. Friday, re-opens at 7 a.m. Black Friday)
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart (open at 6 p.m.)