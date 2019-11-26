Filed Under:Sacramento Fire Department


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento firefighter passed away Tuesday after battling occupational cancer.

Firefighter Tamara Thacher (credit: Sacramento Fire Department)

The Sacramento City Fire Department said Tamara Thacher worked for the department since 1988. They said over the span of her 31-year career, she was a trainer, emergency medical technician, and a peer support counselor who helped firefighters deal with their personal struggles.

Thacher spent most of her career at Fire Station 5 as a firefighter and served as a role model for aspiring female firefighters.

Information about memorial services is pending.