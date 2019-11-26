



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento firefighter passed away Tuesday after battling occupational cancer.

The Sacramento City Fire Department said Tamara Thacher worked for the department since 1988. They said over the span of her 31-year career, she was a trainer, emergency medical technician, and a peer support counselor who helped firefighters deal with their personal struggles.

Thacher spent most of her career at Fire Station 5 as a firefighter and served as a role model for aspiring female firefighters.

Information about memorial services is pending.