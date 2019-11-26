ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A suspected thief who was apparently targeting cars parked at hotels in Roseville has been arrested.

Roseville police say, early Friday morning, a person who was staying at a hotel on Creekside Ridge Court called to report that their car alarm had gone off. That caller also had a description of a possible suspect.

Officers started checking other hotels in Roseville and soon spotted a suspect near Conference Center Drive.

That suspect was pulled over and officers searched his car. Property stolen from the first victim, as well as other stolen property and a window punch, was found.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Rocklin resident Brennden Curtiss. He was arrested and booked into South Placer Jail.

Curtiss is facing several charges, including vehicle burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Police are urging residents to be vigilant as vehicle burglaries tend to increase come November and December.