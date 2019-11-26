ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking Roseville residents to be vigilant after dozens of people had their cars broken into over the weekend.

The Roseville Police Department says they took 35 reports on Saturday from people who said their car windows had been broken and their center consoles rummaged through.

In most of the break-ins, police say no valuables were in plain sight. Officers say the thieves were likely after small electronics and money.

No suspects have been named, but investigators will be looking at surveillance video from several residents in the area. Further, police are asking for people who live in the following areas to check their footage in case their cameras captured any possible suspects: Silverhorn Court, Jordan Drive, Kit Carson Way, Alder Park Circle and Rosebridge Drive.

Police urge residents to keep an eye on their neighborhoods. Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at (916) 746-1059.