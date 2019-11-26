



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 70-year-old Sacramento resident has been identified as the victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash on Madison Avenue last week.

Officers say the crash happened on Nov. 18 around 11:30 p.m. The man was crossing the street near Madison Avenue at Hillside Boulevard in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a dark-colored pickup truck heading east on Madison Avenue.

Witnesses said it appeared the eastbound lanes of the road did have a green light at the time.

RELATED: Search On For Hit-And-Run Driver After 70-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries

Officers found the pedestrian in the eastbound lanes and took him to the hospital. The man later died from his injuries on Nov. 23.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 70-year-old Sacramento resident Michael Reed.

Some surveillance photos of the suspect have been released. Investigators say the truck will have noticeable front-end damage due to the crash.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the CHP North Sacramento office at (916) 348-2300.