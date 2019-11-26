MANTECA (CBS13) – Police say two teenagers are under arrest after a high-speed chase in Manteca early Tuesday morning.

The incident started around 3:30 a.m. when an officer went to investigate a burglary alarm along the 1300 block of E. Yosemite Avenue. The officer spotted a suspicious car leaving the area, so he turned on his emergency lights to try and pull it over – but the suspects hit the gas.

Officers say the car eventually went onto Highway 99 and continued to speed. However, when it tried to exit off at Austin Road, officers say the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

Two suspects got out and ran after the crash. A perimeter was set up and one suspect was soon found hiding in a bush.

California Highway Patrol later spotted a person walking along southbound Highway 99. That person matched the description of the suspect who ran off after the crash and he was arrested.

Police say both suspects arrested were 17-year-old boys. The car they were in had been reported stolen out of Tracy.

The pair are now facing numerous charges. Both have been released to their parents with citations to appear in court.