With the anticipation growing for turkey, stuffing, and (insert your favorite dish here), Thanksgiving dinner is a delight for humans.

With the delicious smells filling homes, there’s no doubt our four-legged family members will want some too. And while your pets will most likely beg for what you’re having, veterinarians remind us to resist the temptation to share certain foods that will make them sick.

Here’s the list of foods:

Turkey skins, drippings and gravy

Turkey twine

Turkey bones

Stuffing

Sage

Raisins and grapes

Onions and garlic

Nutmeg

Nuts

Mushrooms

Fat trimmings and fatty foods

Corn on the cob

Chocolate

Candied yams

Caffeine

Butter

Bread dough

Alcohol

If your dog or cat is poisoned, here’s what you should do:

Take your pet away from the area.

Check to see if your pet is breathing and acting normally.

Do not give antidotes or induce vomiting without consulting a vet or the Pet Poison Helpline.

Call the Pet Poison Helpline at 855-764-7661.

Contact your veterinarian or emergency veterinary clinic right away if veterinary attention is necessary.