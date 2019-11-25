With the anticipation growing for turkey, stuffing, and (insert your favorite dish here), Thanksgiving dinner is a delight for humans.
With the delicious smells filling homes, there’s no doubt our four-legged family members will want some too. And while your pets will most likely beg for what you’re having, veterinarians remind us to resist the temptation to share certain foods that will make them sick.
Here’s the list of foods:
- Turkey skins, drippings and gravy
- Turkey twine
- Turkey bones
- Stuffing
- Sage
- Raisins and grapes
- Onions and garlic
- Nutmeg
- Nuts
- Mushrooms
- Fat trimmings and fatty foods
- Corn on the cob
- Chocolate
- Candied yams
- Caffeine
- Butter
- Bread dough
- Alcohol
If your dog or cat is poisoned, here’s what you should do:
- Take your pet away from the area.
- Check to see if your pet is breathing and acting normally.
- Do not give antidotes or induce vomiting without consulting a vet or the Pet Poison Helpline.
Call the Pet Poison Helpline at 855-764-7661.
Contact your veterinarian or emergency veterinary clinic right away if veterinary attention is necessary.