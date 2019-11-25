



SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three people have been arrested in connection with a gang-related shooting in South Sacramento that killed one bystander and injured two others.

On November 5 around 6 p.m., authorities received several reports of shots fired in the 3900 block of 42nd Avenue in South Sacramento. The shooting resulted in the death of 29-year-old Clifton Keene and paralysis of a 47-year-old female, according to a sheriff’s department statement. A third person was also injured, according to an earlier report.

Following their investigation, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives say they identified and arrested three people allegedly related to the shooting.

They arrested 18-year-old Joe Martinez and 20-year-old Edward Sabala on suspicion of murder. Detectives also arrested 21-year-old Moises Ramirez on the charge of being an accessory to murder.

Although detectives believe the shooting was gang-related, they do not believe the victims were the intended targets.

Watch our previous report, below.