Power is out to thousands of SMUD customers in the Sacramento area.

According to SMUD’s outage map, at 9:30 a.m. over 16,000 customers were without power. The cause of the outage is unknown.

@SMUDUpdates SMUD personnel responding to reported outage in south Sac/south county area. that affects ~16k customers. Cause TBD. ETR TBD. https://t.co/R7TLtSGpix for info. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) November 25, 2019

