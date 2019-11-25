



The incoming holiday snowstorm is allowing most Sierra resorts to open for the season this week.

Heavenly Mountain Resort will open on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. It originally hoped to open November 22, but pushed that back due to the lack of snow. Northstar also hoped to open the 22nd but is now targeting Friday, November 29, the day after Thanksgiving, as its opening. Kirkwood also plans to open that day.

On Wednesday, Heavenly will open the Gondola and Tamarack Express chairlift at 9 a.m. According to the news release, “Upper California Trail to Tamarack Return will be open via Tamarack Express, as well as the Bear Cave Carpet for beginner skiers and riders. Heavenly’s Ski and Ride School will be open for beginner lessons.”

Sugar Bowl posted it also still plans to open on November 29, 2019.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows opened Friday, November 15. Mt. Rose opened at the end of October. Boreal opened earlier this month.

Sierra-at-Tahoe did not list an opening date on its sites.