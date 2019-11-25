LINCOLN (CBS13) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of exposing himself in public and authorities want to know if he’s behind other, similar incidents.

On Thursday, police were issued an arrest warrant for 66-year-old Gary Wayne Jackson of Lincoln after he allegedly exposed himself in public at least three times at these Lincoln businesses:

August 11: Fast food restaurant on Groveland Lane

November 9: Gas station on Lincoln Boulevard

November 18: Retail store on Groveland Lane

On Friday night, police arrested Jackson at his residence. He was booked into the South Placer Jail but later posted bail.

If anyone has information that links Jackson to other incidents in which he may have exposed himself publicly, they are asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department at (916) 645-4040.