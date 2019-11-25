



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Many in Sacramento Monday mourned the loss of a matriarch in the city’s restaurant scene. Lina Fat passed away at the age of 81 of natural causes.

She’s being remembered for helping carry on a successful family dining dynasty.

“Lina’s always been farm to fork before that term came,” Ken Fat said.

Lina’s husband Ken says his wife leaves behind quite a legacy in the Sacramento food community.

“She always made sure it’s fresh, tasty, healthy,” Ken Fat said.

Lina was part of the Fat family whose flagship restaurant Frank Fat’s in downtown Sacramento celebrated its 80th anniversary earlier this year.

“There’s a handful of restaurants that seem to be part of the Sacramento scene before there was a Sacramento scene, and certainly Fats was one of those, and she was the matriarch of that,” Mike Testa, CEO of Visit Sacramento, said.

Her role was to make sure each dish tasted just right.

“All the chefs were under her and she insisted they standardize things, cooking it and chopping it and all that,” Ken Fat said.

She was often the face of the Fat restaurant franchise, appearing on television and even writing a cookbook.

“She wanted to add new dishes to show the creativity,” Ken Fat said.

Her commitment to quality dining will now be remembered by generations of Sacramento residents.

“She knew what was right for Sacramento, she knew what she wanted, and she pushed until she got that,” Testa said.

Lina also leaves behind three adult children, eight grandchildren, and many other friends and family.