ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Cincinnati Avenue and Foothills Boulevard in Rocklin.

The fire is growing quickly and has already burned 45-50 acres, according to Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer.

Swipe through photos below of the fire.

Structures are being threatened. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department is telling residents living in the following area to evacuate:

  • East of Foothills Boulevard
  • West of Cincinnati Avenue
  • South of Athens Boulevard
  • North of Blue Oaks Boulevard

 

Thunder Valley Casino says the fire is not affecting business operations.

This is a developing story.