ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Cincinnati Avenue and Foothills Boulevard in Rocklin.
The fire is growing quickly and has already burned 45-50 acres, according to Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer.
Structures are being threatened. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department is telling residents living in the following area to evacuate:
- East of Foothills Boulevard
- West of Cincinnati Avenue
- South of Athens Boulevard
- North of Blue Oaks Boulevard
Thunder Valley Casino says the fire is not affecting business operations.
This is a developing story.