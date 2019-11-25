



ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Cincinnati Avenue and Foothills Boulevard in Rocklin.

The fire is growing quickly and has already burned 45-50 acres, according to Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer.

Structures are being threatened. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department is telling residents living in the following area to evacuate:

East of Foothills Boulevard

West of Cincinnati Avenue

South of Athens Boulevard

North of Blue Oaks Boulevard

Thunder Valley Casino says the fire is not affecting business operations.

This is a developing story.