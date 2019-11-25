



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The city of Sacramento is giving the gift of free parking this holiday season.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 25, you won’t need to feed the meter after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends within the holiday parking zone.

The holiday parking zone goes from Front Street to the west, I Street to the north, 29th Street to the east, and L Street or Capitol Ave to the south. The free parking only applies to metered payments. All other parking regulations will be enforced, including time limits.

The free parking in those areas is meant to incentivize residents and visitors to dine, shop, and attend events in Old Sacramento, downtown, and midtown.