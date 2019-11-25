



SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Big changes could be coming to a federal food assistance program used by many college students.

Changes to programs known as SNAP or CalFresh, here in California, could go into effect early next year and might have a greater impact in the Bay Area because the high cost of living often leaves little else for food.

Students could find themselves cut off from benefits unless they get a job and prove that they work at least 20 hours a week.

“This rule has the potential to be the biggest cut to benefits, since the 1996 Welfare Reform,” said Tracy Weatherby, Vice President of Strategy and Advocacy for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Weatherby said thousands of students and other adults without children who are in the system now could go hungry.

READ THE FULL STORY ON KPIX.COM