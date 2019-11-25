



FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The suspect wanted following an officer-involved shooting in Fairfield earlier this month was found and arrested in Nebraska last week.

On Nov. 1 Fairfield police officers were conducting a criminal investigation involving 47-year-old Fairfield/Suisun City resident Robert Hanson. Officers tried to pull Hanson over in the area of Dahlia Street when he reportedly tried to run over officers. At some point, an officer opened fire. No officers were hurt.

Hanson drove off in a 1994 gold Jaguar two-door which was located later that evening on Beck Avenue. Police say CSI found a handgun, evidence of a marijuana butane lab, and marijuana in the vehicle.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for Hanson for a number of crimes including assault with a vehicle on an officer, possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon, manufacturing a controlled substance, fleeing in a vehicle, resisting arrest, and committing a new felony while out of custody pending a separate criminal prosecution.

Officers say he is well-known to officers in the area and has a criminal history involving firearms, taking hostages, vehicle pursuits and drugs.

Detectives learned Hanson may have left the state and said he was located by the Nebraska State Patrol on Nov. 18 outside Nebraska City, Nebraska. State Troopers arrested Hanson on the Solano County arrest warrant and additional crimes. They say he was found with a short sword, knife, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

He will be extradited from Nebraska and transferred to Solano County to face his numerous charges.