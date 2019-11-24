



— A 7-year-old Ceres boy who was the victim in a hit-and-run crash is on the mend, the Ceres Police Department said on Sunday.

Ceres first responders met with Zion and greeted him with a banner that read “Zion Strong” and was signed by the department. Zion was hit as he was walking home from school near Caswell Elementary in mid-October.

He had to be air-lifted to the hospital, but he is well on his way to making a full recovery.

Zion is expected to make his return to school soon.