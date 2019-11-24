STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a Stockton bar shooting that killed one person and injured another, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office received reports just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday of a shooting at La Oficina Bar on E. Mariposa Road.

Deputies found two gunshot victims at the scene — one man and one woman.

It is unknown where the woman was shot, but deputies said she died from her injuries at the hospital. The man suffered a gunshot in the elbow.

The sheriff’s office said there is no suspect information at this time. They said the bar is known to deputies as having a violent past.

The identities of the man and woman are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn new information throughout the night.