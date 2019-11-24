RIO LINDA (CBS13) — One person is in the hospital after they were struck by a car in a hit-and-run overnight Saturday.

California Highway Patrol officers said the crash happened early around midnight on Front and M streets in Rio Linda.

Authorities said the victim, Douglas Slabbekorn, suffered major injuries and is in ICU with injuries including a broken left leg and a possible laceration to his spleen.

The vehicle involved was described as a blue lifted pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, officers say.