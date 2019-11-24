MODESTO (CBS13) — Three people were injured after the driver of a stolen car ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle in Modesto Sunday afternoon, the Modesto Police Department said.

Officers spotted a stolen car and attempted to pull it over just before 3 p.m. in the area of Blue Gum Avenue and North Carpenter Road.

The suspect pulled over the vehicle, then got out and ran, police said. A foot chased ensued and the suspect circled back to the stolen vehicle and drove off, getting away for a brief moment.

Officers searched the area and heard reports of a crash nearby about a minute later.

Modesto PD said the stolen car was traveling northbound on Diable Avenue and ran through a stop sign at the Woodland Avenue intersection at a high rate of speed. The suspect crashed into a vehicle with two occupants, resulting in all three men suffering injuries.

Police handcuffed the suspect, who was pinned down in the car and screaming in pain. Authorities said one of the victims in the other car was also pinned in.

Modesto PD said the suspect suffered major head trauma and is listed in life-threatening condition at the hospital. The other two men were treated for moderate injuries.

The identities of the men involved have not yet been released.