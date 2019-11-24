MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are searching for a suspect that stole a car with two kids in it from the driveway of a Modesto home.

Modesto PD said the parents of the children, ages 3 and 4, parked the car and left it running while they went into the home on the 100 block of East Morris Avenue for a brief moment.

This happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. While the parents were inside, an individual got into the car and drove away.

Police said the car and the kids were found safe in an alley just before 6 p.m. near a motel on the 900 block of McHenry Avenue. The parents were taken to the scene and reunited with their children.

The suspect was described as an adult black male in his 30s and wearing a black T-shirt.

No further information has been released at this time.