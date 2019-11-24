



— Two Modesto cousins are being recognized as heroes for helping a woman who was being assaulted by her boyfriend, the Modesto Police Department said.

Police said Alex Farias and Rodolpho Galarza intervened when a man and woman got into an altercation Sunday afternoon.

Both men detained the suspect, Joshua Lauk, 34, of Modesto, until police arrived on the scene.

Mauk was arrested and charged with domestic violence, Modesto PD said.