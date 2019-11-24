STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police said they arrested a man who accidentally shot himself while playing around with a gun in front of a Krispy Kreme.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. Sunday morning at a Krispy Kreme located on the 2800 block of March Lane.

Police said the gun was recovered on the scene and the man was prebooked at the hospital before being taken to jail.

No other people were involved or hurt. The man’s identity is unknown at this time.

No further information has been released.