



— One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into an embankment in Tracy Saturday morning, California Highway Patrol Tracy units said.

CHP said the crash happened at around 9 a.m. on a dirt road east of Hansen Road and south of Grant Line Road.

Officers said the vehicle was moving at approximately 50 miles per hour and the driver failed to make a curve in the roadway.

The driver and only other passenger were both ejected from the vehicle as it overturned into a ditch. One of the victims was found underneath the car by first responders.

At this time, it is unknown which of the two individuals died. CHP said the surviving victim suffered unknown internal injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.