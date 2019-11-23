



— Community members held a rally Saturday to remember the bear that was trapped and killed last week in Tahoe Vista.

The rally was held at North Tahoe Regional Park. Organizers say this was a peaceful rally — all to support their local bears.

The main goal was to spread awareness and to find better solutions for the bear population.

Neighbors in the North Shore enclave of Tahoe Vista were upset last weekend after a local resident called the Department of Fish and Wildlife to trap a nuisance two-year-old black bear that was killed on Nov. 15.

Local bear advocate Megan McClintock, who organized both this weekend’s and last weekend’s rallies, voiced frustration and anger following the bear’s death.

“It’s devastating. The community is up in heat about it. I’ve been on the phone with multiple people today,” McClintock said. “Who knows if the bear that was in that trap was the bear that caused the damage to his home or to his vehicles? Who knows if there was damage, it’s just unnecessary.”