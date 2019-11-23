



— Two Sacramento sister divorcees are saying “out with the old” by selling all of the “stuff” from their last relationships.

From instruments to formal dining, sisters Anna Sierra and Theresa Plyler said everything must go. The goal? To turn the chaos from their marriages into straight cash.

The yard sale was held Saturday at 822 21st Street. It started with a colorful Craigslist ad.

“It helps you move on, and it gives you some perspective,” Plyler said.

The post said it all: They don’t need this stuff they tolerated in their marriages, but maybe someone out there does.

“It was kind of cathartic, actually,” Sierra said. “Just writing the ad and taking a more humorous twist on it.”

It’s called the “Two Sisters Divorcing Yard Sale.” Sierra said this is her way of getting through a rough time.

“It’s kind of traumatic going through a divorce, but there are also a lot of positives happening in my life,” she said.

Sierra said the response from other women who have seen the ad has been inspiring.

“They came, literally, because of the ad,” Sierra said. “They weren’t really even interested in shopping. They just wanted to meet us.”

And with that support and some cash in their pockets, these women said they can now move on.

“It’s just kind of nice to be able to start over in not just an emotional capacity but also just in a physical sense,” Sierra said.

Sierra is moving from a 4,000-square-foot home to a one-bedroom apartment and said this was also a way to get to know her new neighbors in midtown and start fresh.