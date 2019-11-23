SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several people were pepper-sprayed after a fight broke out at a Sacramento High School basketball game Saturday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The incident started just before 8 p.m. and happened on the school campus inside of the gym. The game was scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Police said no injuries were reported and no shots were fired.

Sacramento Fire units responded to the scene and said multiple people were exposed to the pepper spray deployed by police, although it is unclear exactly how many people were affected.

It is unknown what started the reported fight.

Sacramento PD said the scene has since been cleared.

No further details have been released at this time.