SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Before enjoying their Thanksgiving feast, many in the Sacramento area will gather at Sacramento State for the Run to Feed The Hungry.
Various streets in East Sacramento will be closed for the annual 10K run and 5K run/walk supporting the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.
The 10K starts at 8:15 a.m. with 5K participants starting at 9 a.m. on J Street. Drivers should expect closures to last until 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
Full street closures and rolling closures include:
- J Street between 58th and J Street Bridge
- J Street between 58th and Alhambra Blvd
- 45th Street between J Street and Folsom Blvd
- Folsom Blvd between 45th Street and 41st Street
- 41st Street between Folsom Blvd and J Street
- 41st Street between J Street and H Street
- H Street from 41st Street to Elvas Avenue
- H Street from 57th Street to Elvas Avenue
- Alhambra Blvd. between J Street and McKinley Blvd.
- G Street between Alhambra Blvd and 24th Street.
- 24th Street between G Street and F Street.
- F Street between 24th and Alhambra Blvd.
- McKinley Blvd between Alhambra Blvd and Elvas Avenue.
- Elvas Ave (eastbound) between McKinley Blvd and Coloma Way
- Coloma Way between Elvas Avenue and Pico Way
- Pico Way from Coloma Way to F Street
- F Street from Pico Way to 47th Street
- 47th Street from F Street to H Street
- Carlson Drive between H Street and Sandburg Drive
- H Street between Camellia and Elvas Avenue
- H Street Bridge