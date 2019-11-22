



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Before enjoying their Thanksgiving feast, many in the Sacramento area will gather at Sacramento State for the Run to Feed The Hungry.

Various streets in East Sacramento will be closed for the annual 10K run and 5K run/walk supporting the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.

The 10K starts at 8:15 a.m. with 5K participants starting at 9 a.m. on J Street. Drivers should expect closures to last until 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Full street closures and rolling closures include: