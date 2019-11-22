ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A taco truck worker died Friday morning after falling out of the back of a taco truck in Roseville, the Roseville Police Department said.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. near Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Daystar Drive.

It is unknown if the vehicle was moving when the worker fell out. Police said the situation appears to be accidental.

No further information has been released at this time. Police advise avoiding the area until the scene is cleared.

Stay with CBS13 for more updates.