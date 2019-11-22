IONE (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating reports of an altercation between a 55-year-old Ione school bus driver and an 11-year-old girl, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Nov. 21, deputies received reports of a battery that took place on a school bus between a bus driver and a girl, who is a student at Ione Junior High School.

Deputies learned through several interviews with the girl involved and other uninvolved students that the incident happened after the driver saw the girl spraying others with a water bottle.

The sheriff’s office said the bus driver pulled over, approached the girl and tried to take the bottle away from her. The girl moved the bottle around, keeping it from the driver.

Witness reports said the bus driver then grabbed the girl by the shoulders and pushed or back down into her seat, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Amador County Unified School District said they are aware of the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.