RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Three people were arrested in Rancho Cordova after a traffic stop led to the discovery of two loaded and unregistered guns, the Rancho Police Department said.

On Thursday, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle spotted with multiple code violations in the area of Mather Field and Mills Station roads.

The department said two of the three individuals were people known to Rancho Cordova PD. They were identified as Taquez Fosterworsham, 19, of Rancho Cordova, Charles Ketchens, 20, and Clarence Courtney, 20, both of Sacramento.

A search of the vehicle uncovered the loaded weapons, which were stored in a dashboard compartment.

Police said all three people were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony firearms charges.