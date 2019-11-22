



— Caltrans announced that they will be closing lanes on the Bay Bridge this weekend for maintenance, affecting traffic going in and out of the San Francisco days before Thanksgiving.

Closures were announced for three out of the five lanes both westbound and eastbound beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday night and ending by 9 a.m. on Sunday.

ALSO: Christmas Tree Lightings, Parades, And Holiday Events In The Sacramento Region

Two eastbound lanes will close Sunday night from 11:45 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday morning. Two westbound lanes will also be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday night to 5 a.m. Monday.

Caltrans said at least two lanes in each direction will remain open at all times.