



— Deputies arrested a man suspected of burglarizing an Auburn business in early November, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brandon Givens, 30, of Grass Valley, is accused of stealing cash from a register at Recology Auburn Placer as well as an employee’s driver’s license on November 4.

The sheriff’s office said Givens left the scene when another employee began calling law enforcement. Surveillance footage captured the crime as well as the SUV Givens drove away in.

On November 8, deputies received reports of a man slumped over in his vehicle. Authorities identified the driver as Givens. While searching the vehicle, deputies found checkbooks, ammunition, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and several stolen driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Givens was arrested on several drug and theft-related charges.

While sorting through the stolen property, the sheriff’s office said they found the driver’s license stolen from Recology Auburn Placer. When returning the license, an employee was able to identify Givens as the suspect from the burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

Givens was later booked for an additional charge of burglary.