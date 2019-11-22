WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say two people are under arrest after a reported shooting and chase that started in West Sacramento and ended in Sacramento.

The incident began Thursday evening at a motel in West Sacramento. Police say a shooting occurred in a motel room on West Capitol Avenue. An adult male was reportedly struck once and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle matching the description associated with the shooting suspect was later picked up by Sacramento police. Officers chased the car until it crashed on Highway 50 near 34th Street.

One suspect was arrested after the crash. The second suspect was later arrested after a perimeter was set up in the area.

West Sacramento police have identified the two suspects as 22-year-old Samuel Anderson, the driver, and 19-year-old Daniel Davis. Both men are facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and felony evading.

A motive for the shooting has still not been determined. Police say the victim is in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.