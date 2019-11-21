Pushkins Bakery | Photo: Mon S./Yelp

The Thanksgiving holiday is coming up, which means it’s time to find your stretchy pants and think about what you’re thankful for this year.

Whether you’ll be feasting with family and friends or spending a quiet Nov. 28, we’ve got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do and get in preparation for the big day. From groceries to beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Sacramento’s top go-to spots for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list.

Responsible for dessert, but haven’t got the time or energy? Head to one of Sacramento’s top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.

1. Mahoroba Japanese Bakery

Photo: Wendy R./Yelp

Topping the list is Mahoroba Japanese Bakery. Located at 4900 Freeport Blvd. in South Land Park, the bakery is the highest rated bakery in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 764 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pushkins Bakery

Photo: mel l./Yelp

Next up is Newton Booth’s Pushkins Bakery, situated at 1820 29th St. With 4.5 stars out of 699 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. ABC Bakery

Photo: luke c./Yelp

South Land Park’s ABC Bakery, located at 1309 Florin Road, Suite F, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery 4.5 stars out of 539 reviews.

As friends and family prepare to gather, head to one of Sacramento’s best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it’s too late.

1. Trader Joe’s

Photo: Emilio M./Yelp

Topping the list is Trader Joe’s. Located at 5000 Folsom Blvd. in East Sacramento, the grocery store is the highest rated grocery store in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 352 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pothong Market

Photo: Sarah C./Yelp

Next up is West Del Paso Heights’s Pothong Market, situated at 3540 Norwood Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store has proven to be a local favorite.

Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do — so long as you’re 21 or older — is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine. To help you get the goods, here’s a roundup of Sacramento’s top beer and wine shops.

1. Bevmo!

Photo: Wendy J./Yelp

Topping the list is BevMo!. Located at 1700 J St. in Boulevard Park, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more is the highest rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp.

2. Curtis Park Market

Photo: Ben G./Yelp

Next up is Curtis Park’s Curtis Park Market, situated at 2703 24th St. With four stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Xiong Mini Market

Photo: Jeremy X./Yelp

Old North Sacramento’s Xiong Mini Market, located at 1010 El Camino Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews.