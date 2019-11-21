



— A Rancho Cordova woman was arrested Thursday after leading Lincoln police on a car chase and crashing in a field.

An officer attempted to pull Telsae Colleado, 45, over just before 2:30 a.m. on Twelve Brides Drive near Southcreek Drive.

Colleado sped away and led the officer on a pursuit up northbound Highway 65. Lincoln PD said Colleado drove in the southbound lanes twice to get around other northbound drivers.

Police said Colleado briefly lost control near Rioso Road and then continued southbound on Lincoln-Sheridan Boulevard.

Lincoln PD said the shut down his lights and siren for safety reasons as the chase neared the city of Lincoln. Shortly later, a California Highway Patrol chopper that flew in or assistance alerted the officer that Colleado had crashed into a power pole and rolled over numerous times in a field just north of 7th Street.

Colleado was removed from the vehicle by responding Lincoln Fire personnel and arrested. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.