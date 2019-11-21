SARASOTA, Fla. (CBS13) – A heartbreaking burglary turned into a happy tail.

A bulldog stolen from California four years ago has been reunited with her family after a pair of burglary suspects were arrested in Florida.

Police say Maggie the dog was found last month along with the suspects after a burglary spree. Luckily, Maggie was chipped – which revealed she was stolen from her actual owner in California back in October 2015.

Along with help from the family, officers were able to raise enough money to reunite Maggie with her family on earlier this week.

The suspects arrested have been identified as 52-year-old Patterson resident Tracie Eileen Defee and 48-year-old Sarasota resident Michael Paine. Both are facing a slew of charges related to burglary.