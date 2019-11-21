



— The Stockton Police Department said they are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after finding her with multiple stab wounds while responding to reports of a crash on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Pershing Avenue and Navy Drive at 9:30 p.m. following reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

An unidentified woman was located in the intersection with multiple stab wounds, police said. Medics responded and transported the woman to the hospital where the woman died from her injuries.

There is no motive or suspect information available at this time. Officials have yet to identify the victim.

Stockton PD asks that anyone with information relevant to the case contact the department at 209-937-8377.

