



— Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing death of a 59-year-old woman in late August, the Stockton Police Department said.

Darius Edwards, 34, was arrested on Wednesday, police said. Edwards is accused of killing the unidentified woman on the night of August 27 on the 100 block of W. Flora Street.

On the night of the incident, police received reports of an unknown disturbance in the 100 block of W. Flora St. When police and paramedics arrived at the scene they found a woman on the sidewalk with trauma to her body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive in the case is still unknown at this time. No further details have been released.