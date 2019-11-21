SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A South Lake Tahoe High School teacher was arrested Thursday after being accused of sexual misconduct by at least three students, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department announced.

Nathan Crnich, 39, was arrested at the high school on suspicion of making sexual advances on multiple students.

South Lake Tahoe PD said they were notified in October by high school staff members of a teacher who was inappropriately touching students in class.

The school immediately placed Crnich on administrative leave while an investigation ensued.

Police said they found three, possibly a fourth, who reported Crnich for sexual misconduct. South Lake Tahoe PD said the department, along with El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, “determined Crnich was a suspect in multiple interactions with his students.”

Crnich was booked into the El Dorado County Jail with a $150,000 bail.

South Lake Tahoe PD said this is an ongoing investigation and encourages anyone who may have further information on Crnich or may be a victim to contact the department at 530-542-6100.