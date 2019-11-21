NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A woman has died after she was struck and killed by a pickup truck in North Highlands on Thursday morning.

The incident happened a little before 5:30 a.m. along Roseville Road, near Tacomic Drive.

California Highway Patrol says the pickup truck was going southbound when the woman apparently walked into the path of the vehicle.

The driver called 911 right away after striking the woman.

Officers say the woman was pronounced dead minutes after the collision.

No information about the woman has been released, but officers say she is believed to have been homeless.

CHP says the driver is cooperating with the investigation.